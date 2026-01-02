Notorious Criminal Manager Rai Apprehended in Khagaul After Gunfight

In Khagaul, Patna, a man wanted in more than 20 criminal cases including murder was arrested following a brief shootout, authorities announced on Friday.

The individual, identified as Manager Rai, was engaged in activities ranging from murder to contract killing, as confirmed by Senior Superintendent of Police, Kartikeya Sharma.

Upon receiving a tip about his location, police intercepted Rai who attempted to flee on a scooty and exchanged gunfire with officers before being detained with a leg injury. Rai is now in hospital and recuperating without any harm to police personnel during the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)