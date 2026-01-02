Left Menu

Trump Warns Tehran: U.S. Poised to Intervene Amid Protests

In response to the violent crackdown on Iranian protesters, U.S. President Donald Trump asserted America's readiness to intervene. The protests, ignited by economic hardship and exacerbated by U.S. sanctions, have led to significant escalations, marking the most substantial unrest Iran has seen in three years.

Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, pledging American intervention if the country's security forces continue to violently suppress peaceful protests. The statement came in the wake of escalating demonstrations across Iran over dire economic conditions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared, "We are locked and loaded and ready to go," following reports of multiple casualties as the unrest intensified. The protests represent the most significant upheaval Iran has experienced in three years, triggered by a sharp currency drop and soaring prices.

The ongoing demonstrations began with shopkeepers' protests on Sunday and quickly spread nationwide, fueled by grievances over the government's economic management. This turmoil is heightened by the U.S.'s stringent sanctions, reinstated in 2018 after Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

