Hong Kong's Anti-Corruption Operation Unveils Rental Renovation Scandal
The Hong Kong anti-graft agency has arrested 21 people, targeting a corruption syndicate tied to renovation work at two residential complexes. The arrests come amid heightened scrutiny of the construction sector following a deadly fire. Investigations also extend to fire-affected Wang Fuk Court.
Hong Kong's relentless campaign against corruption has reached new heights, with the arrest of 21 individuals suspected of involvement in fraudulent renovation schemes at two local residential estates, as the city's anti-graft agency revealed on Friday.
The crackdown comes in the wake of a tragic fire last November, which claimed over 160 lives after engulfing several high-rise buildings. The incident prompted Hong Kong's leader, John Lee, to initiate a thorough investigation into the construction industry and its contract-awarding processes.
The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) disclosed that those detained included middlemen, project consultants, and contractors, all allegedly connected to criminal syndicates influencing renovation projects. This latest operation unveiled significant corruption uncovered in estate maintenance, a sector vital to public interest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
