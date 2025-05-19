Left Menu

Dodla Dairy's Profit Milestone: A 45% Surge in Q4 FY25

Dodla Dairy, based in Telangana, reported a 45.12% increase in its Q4 FY25 net profit, reaching Rs 67.96 crore. Revenue grew by 15.51% to Rs 909.62 crore. The annual profit surpassed Rs 200 crore, influenced by growth in value-added products and international performance. A dividend of Rs 2 per share was approved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:34 IST
Dodla Dairy's Profit Milestone: A 45% Surge in Q4 FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Dodla Dairy reported a significant 45.12% rise in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25, totaling Rs 67.96 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The dairy company's revenue from operations climbed by 15.51%, reaching Rs 909.62 crore compared to the previous year's same quarter.

Managing Director Dodla Sunil Reddy attributed the robust performance to product diversification and strategic growth, noting a dividend approval and sustained commitments to their integrated business model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025