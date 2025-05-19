Dodla Dairy's Profit Milestone: A 45% Surge in Q4 FY25

Telangana's Dodla Dairy reported a significant 45.12% rise in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25, totaling Rs 67.96 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The dairy company's revenue from operations climbed by 15.51%, reaching Rs 909.62 crore compared to the previous year's same quarter.

Managing Director Dodla Sunil Reddy attributed the robust performance to product diversification and strategic growth, noting a dividend approval and sustained commitments to their integrated business model.

(With inputs from agencies.)