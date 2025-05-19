Dodla Dairy's Profit Milestone: A 45% Surge in Q4 FY25
Dodla Dairy, based in Telangana, reported a 45.12% increase in its Q4 FY25 net profit, reaching Rs 67.96 crore. Revenue grew by 15.51% to Rs 909.62 crore. The annual profit surpassed Rs 200 crore, influenced by growth in value-added products and international performance. A dividend of Rs 2 per share was approved.
Telangana's Dodla Dairy reported a significant 45.12% rise in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25, totaling Rs 67.96 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
The dairy company's revenue from operations climbed by 15.51%, reaching Rs 909.62 crore compared to the previous year's same quarter.
Managing Director Dodla Sunil Reddy attributed the robust performance to product diversification and strategic growth, noting a dividend approval and sustained commitments to their integrated business model.
