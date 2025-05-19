Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident in Northern Ohio: 2 Dead, 1 Missing

In Fremont, Ohio, two people, a 58-year-old woman and her 38-year-old daughter, were killed, and a 5-year-old child is missing after a train struck a group of pedestrians. A toddler was also injured in the incident. The group, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was on a fishing trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fremont | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A tragic train accident in Fremont, Ohio, has claimed the lives of two people, with another reported missing. Authorities confirmed that a 58-year-old woman and her 38-year-old daughter were killed when they were struck by a train.

The incident occurred near Lake Erie between Toledo and Cleveland. According to Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez, the missing person is a 5-year-old child, with a toddler also sustaining injuries. Mayor Sanchez revealed that the victims were from Fort Wayne, Indiana, on a fishing trip.

In response to the accident, police have closed the bridge near the Sandusky River and have urged the public to avoid the area. Local law enforcement agencies continue their search efforts, focusing on the area near the Miles Newton Bridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

