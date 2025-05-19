Tragic Train Accident in Northern Ohio: 2 Dead, 1 Missing

A tragic train accident in Fremont, Ohio, has claimed the lives of two people, with another reported missing. Authorities confirmed that a 58-year-old woman and her 38-year-old daughter were killed when they were struck by a train.

The incident occurred near Lake Erie between Toledo and Cleveland. According to Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez, the missing person is a 5-year-old child, with a toddler also sustaining injuries. Mayor Sanchez revealed that the victims were from Fort Wayne, Indiana, on a fishing trip.

In response to the accident, police have closed the bridge near the Sandusky River and have urged the public to avoid the area. Local law enforcement agencies continue their search efforts, focusing on the area near the Miles Newton Bridge.

