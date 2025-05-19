JPMorgan Chase Eyes AI and Acquisitions Amid Economic Challenges

JPMorgan Chase is forecasting a possible increase in net interest income by $1 billion this year due to resilient consumers and businesses, despite ongoing economic uncertainty, according to the bank's Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum.

JPMorgan's annual presentation highlighted the bank's exploration of acquisitions and leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency. CFO Barnum assured investors of the bank's cautious approach to acquisitions, considering economic and geopolitical challenges.

CEO Jamie Dimon is set to tackle questions on succession planning and rising U.S. fiscal deficits. With Dimon approaching 20 years at the helm, speculations about the next CEO intensify, while Dimon continues to voice concerns about the country's financial health.

