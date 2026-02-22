Left Menu

Tragic End: Teacher's Desperate Plea for Justice

Krishna Mohan Singh, a 37-year-old teacher, died by suicide in Gorakhpur. He left behind evidence accusing Deoria's Basic Shiksha Adhikari office officials of harassment and financial exploitation, blaming them for his dire situation. An investigation has been launched following a complaint by his wife against the alleged offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Krishna Mohan Singh, a 37-year-old government school teacher, reportedly took his own life in Gorakhpur, accusing officials of harassment and financial abuse. Singh, who had been staying at his brother's house in Gulariha, was found dead by his family, initiating an urgent hospital visit where he was declared deceased.

Authorities revealed Singh's job had been terminated and that he faced an ongoing investigation. His suicide note and video message, left behind, allege that Singh had been coerced into paying significant bribes to officials, draining his finances. A crisis, reportedly related to an ongoing case in the Allahabad High Court, added to his burdens.

Following a complaint from Singh's wife, a formal case has been opened against BSA Shalini Srivastava and staff member Sanjeev Singh. The Deoria district administration has suspended a clerk and assembled a team to conduct a thorough investigation. This case has underscored severe allegations of corruption within educational administration.

