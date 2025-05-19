CISF Enhances Airport Security Amid Heightened Threats
The Union government has extended CISF's role in supervising cargo operations and baggage screening at 69 airports until May 21, following a terrorist attack. Originally slated to end on May 18, the extension addresses heightened security needs. CISF personnel are now authorized to perform random checks and oversee access.
The Union government has prolonged the Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) enhanced security duties at 69 civil airports, official sources confirmed on Monday. The order, initially set to conclude on May 18, now extends to May 21 as part of a counterterrorism measure.
This directive, initially issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on May 9, follows the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent security concerns it raised. The CISF's responsibilities have expanded from passenger and cabin baggage screening to temporarily supervising cargo operations and in-line hold baggage screening, areas typically managed by private security personnel.
Faced with manpower shortages, the CISF has had to cancel leaves and deploy reserve staff to fulfill these duties. Approximately 45,000 of its 200,000-strong personnel are tasked with guarding airports. The enhanced mandate, deemed essential to bolster airport security measures, includes random checks and oversight of access control at vital airport facilities.
