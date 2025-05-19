Left Menu

Uber Expands to Metro Ticketing and Logistics with ONDC

Uber integrates with India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to offer metro ticketing services starting with Delhi Metro. Future plans include B2B logistics, enhancing urban mobility through seamless multimodal journeys. This marks a significant step in India's digital public infrastructure, expanding Uber's service offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uber has announced the launch of metro ticketing services through its app, powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), beginning with the Delhi Metro. This move marks Uber's initial integration with India's digital public infrastructure, aiming to enhance connectivity in public transport.

Following a Memorandum of Understanding with ONDC signed in 2024, Uber plans to expand its metro ticketing service to three additional cities by 2025. This expansion will soon include Business-to-Business logistics capabilities, offering companies on-demand logistics solutions via Uber's delivery network.

The integration with ONDC signifies a commitment to inclusive urban mobility and sets the stage for future innovations in India's transportation ecosystem. Uber's network of 1.4 million drivers will also gain incremental earning opportunities through these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

