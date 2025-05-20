FAA's Battle: Upgrades Needed to Curb Newark's Aviation Challenges

The Federal Aviation Administration is grappling with significant challenges due to aging infrastructure affecting air traffic at Newark. A recent incident where radio frequencies were lost for two seconds underscores the urgency of addressing these technical difficulties.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has proposed investing billions over the next three to four years to overhaul the system. An incident in April caused flight diversions, prompting the FAA to move Newark's airspace control to Philadelphia, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Staff shortages and stressed controllers compound the issue, with only 24 of a needed 38 certified controllers in place. In response, the FAA plans to cut flights temporarily after discussions with airlines to address congestion and prevent delays and cancellations.

(With inputs from agencies.)