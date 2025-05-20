The Dollar's Decline: A Stronghold in Question

Investor concerns mount as the U.S. dollar wavers amid trade uncertainties, fiscal deficits, and shaken confidence in its long-standing supremacy. The greenback, once buoyed by strong U.S. asset performance, now faces significant selling pressure following a Moody's credit downgrade. The dollar index has dropped over 10% since January, marking one of its steepest retreats in recent history.

Experts see room for further depreciation, with lingering fears about the U.S.'s fiscal outlook exacerbating the situation. Prospects of a $3 trillion to $5 trillion addition to the national debt cast doubt on the currency's future stability. Analysts indicate that the market's nervousness stems from both diminished appetite for U.S. assets and fiscal rigidity.

Despite these challenges, some investors remain optimistic about a potential economic rebound bolstering the dollar. The U.S. government's commitment to a strong-dollar policy persists, though international holdings in U.S. assets could experience a shift as more entities seek to reduce their dollar exposure in response to its waning safe-haven status.

(With inputs from agencies.)