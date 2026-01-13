Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives in Shadiabad

Two men lost their lives in Shadiabad after their motorcycle skidded on sand spilled on the road. The victims, Ajay Rajbhar and Indraraj Rajbhar, were subsequently run over by a bus. The bus driver fled but was later apprehended. Investigations are currently ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 13-01-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 13:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Shadiabad, two men were killed when their motorcycle skidded on sand and a following bus ran over them, officials stated on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Ajay Rajbhar and Indraraj Rajbhar, hailed from Bharthipur village in Azamgarh district. The mishap unfolded on Monday evening while they were en route to visit Ajay's sister.

The bus driver, Mukhtar, fled the scene but was later arrested. Police confirmed the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

