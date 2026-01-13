Technical Glitch Grounds Akasa Air Flight in Pune

A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight encountered a significant delay at Pune airport following a technical glitch on Tuesday morning.

Passengers were seated for over 90 minutes in the Boeing 737 MAX before being deplaned. Originally set to depart at 8:50 am, the flight faced an unexpected hold-up.

Akasa Air has since rescheduled the departure for 1:15 pm, offering affected passengers evening alternatives or refunds. The airline attributed the delay to operational issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)