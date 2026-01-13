Technical Glitch Grounds Akasa Air Flight in Pune
Passengers on an Akasa Air flight from Pune to Bengaluru were deplaned due to a technical glitch in a Boeing 737 MAX, leading to a lengthy delay. Initially scheduled to depart at 8:50 am, the flight has been rescheduled to 1:15 pm. Affected passengers were offered alternatives and refunds.
A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight encountered a significant delay at Pune airport following a technical glitch on Tuesday morning.
Passengers were seated for over 90 minutes in the Boeing 737 MAX before being deplaned. Originally set to depart at 8:50 am, the flight faced an unexpected hold-up.
Akasa Air has since rescheduled the departure for 1:15 pm, offering affected passengers evening alternatives or refunds. The airline attributed the delay to operational issues.
