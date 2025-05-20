Alert: Counterfeit HSW 5G Embroidery Machines on the Rise

Surat, Gujarat, India—HSW Embroidery Machines has issued a crucial public advisory concerning a surge in counterfeit HSW 5G embroidery machines and illegally copied software. The company implores consumers to purchase only through certified dealers to secure authentic products and comprehensive after-sales support.

The warning comes in response to a significant increase in unauthorized machines fraudulently marketed as HSW 5G models. Unlike the genuine article, these imitations cannot match the quality, performance, and durability that HSW technology is renowned for.

Furthermore, customers acquiring counterfeit machines will find themselves ineligible for any form of service, support, or software updates from HSW or its partners. HSW has reinforced its commitment in partnership with Zhejiang Dahao Technology Co., Ltd. Only authentic HSW 5G models will benefit from installation assistance, software updates, and technical support, according to sources. Consumers are advised to verify machine authenticity before buying, ensuring that purchases are made only from certified HSW dealers and checking for official documentation and unique identifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)