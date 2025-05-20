Left Menu

Alert: Counterfeit HSW 5G Embroidery Machines on the Rise

HSW Embroidery Machines warns customers about counterfeit HSW 5G models and illegal software copies. Buyers are urged to purchase from authorized dealers for genuine products and full support. Fake machines lack quality and software compatibility, voiding eligibility for updates and assistance from HSW.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:11 IST
HSW Embroidery Machines Alerts Customers to Counterfeit Product Surge: Advises Caution. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Surat, Gujarat, India—HSW Embroidery Machines has issued a crucial public advisory concerning a surge in counterfeit HSW 5G embroidery machines and illegally copied software. The company implores consumers to purchase only through certified dealers to secure authentic products and comprehensive after-sales support.

The warning comes in response to a significant increase in unauthorized machines fraudulently marketed as HSW 5G models. Unlike the genuine article, these imitations cannot match the quality, performance, and durability that HSW technology is renowned for.

Furthermore, customers acquiring counterfeit machines will find themselves ineligible for any form of service, support, or software updates from HSW or its partners. HSW has reinforced its commitment in partnership with Zhejiang Dahao Technology Co., Ltd. Only authentic HSW 5G models will benefit from installation assistance, software updates, and technical support, according to sources. Consumers are advised to verify machine authenticity before buying, ensuring that purchases are made only from certified HSW dealers and checking for official documentation and unique identifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

