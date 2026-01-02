Left Menu

Air Quality Improvement in NCR: Restrictions Lifted as AQI Shows Recovery

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR lifted GRAP Stage 3 curbs following a decline in Delhi's AQI from 380 to 236. Non-essential construction, demolition, and vehicle restrictions were revoked, although preventive measures under Stages 1 and 2 remain. Compliance with pollution norms is still mandatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) of the NCR has revoked restrictions previously imposed under GRAP Stage 3 after observing significant air quality improvements.

In Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped from 380 to 236, prompting the easing of prohibitions on construction, demolition activities, and certain vehicle operations, as described by officials.

Despite the optimistic trend, the Commission emphasized that essential controls under GRAP Stages 1 and 2 will persist to maintain air quality. Compliance with pollution standards remains mandatory for all sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

