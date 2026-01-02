Air Quality Improvement in NCR: Restrictions Lifted as AQI Shows Recovery

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) of the NCR has revoked restrictions previously imposed under GRAP Stage 3 after observing significant air quality improvements.

In Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped from 380 to 236, prompting the easing of prohibitions on construction, demolition activities, and certain vehicle operations, as described by officials.

Despite the optimistic trend, the Commission emphasized that essential controls under GRAP Stages 1 and 2 will persist to maintain air quality. Compliance with pollution standards remains mandatory for all sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)