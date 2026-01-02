Air Quality Improvement in NCR: Restrictions Lifted as AQI Shows Recovery
The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR lifted GRAP Stage 3 curbs following a decline in Delhi's AQI from 380 to 236. Non-essential construction, demolition, and vehicle restrictions were revoked, although preventive measures under Stages 1 and 2 remain. Compliance with pollution norms is still mandatory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) of the NCR has revoked restrictions previously imposed under GRAP Stage 3 after observing significant air quality improvements.
In Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped from 380 to 236, prompting the easing of prohibitions on construction, demolition activities, and certain vehicle operations, as described by officials.
Despite the optimistic trend, the Commission emphasized that essential controls under GRAP Stages 1 and 2 will persist to maintain air quality. Compliance with pollution standards remains mandatory for all sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- air quality
- NCR
- GRAP
- AQI
- restrictions
- construction
- vehicles
- pollution
- Delhi
- emissions
ALSO READ
Nairobi Building Collapse Highlights Construction Crisis
Tragedy Strikes: Workers Fall from Under-Construction Building in Ahmedabad
Government Extends Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke
Mizoram Ushers in New Year with Traditions and Restrictions
Tensions Rise as Church Construction Sparks Controversy in Teekli Village