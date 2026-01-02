Left Menu

India Accelerates with Major Investments in Electronics Manufacturing

The Indian government has approved 22 new proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme. With a total projected investment of Rs 41,863 crore and expected production worth Rs 2,58,152 crore, the initiative aims to create nearly 34,000 jobs and bolster India's global electronics manufacturing foothold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:02 IST
  • India

The Indian government's newest approvals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) have set the stage for a transformation in the country's manufacturing sector. A total of 22 proposals have been sanctioned, with heavyweights such as Foxconn, Dixon, Tata Electronics, and Samsung leading the charge.

With an ambitious projected investment of Rs 41,863 crore, this initiative is expected to yield production worth Rs 2,58,152 crore. The objective is to fortify India's position in the global electronics supply chain by reducing import reliance and expediting high-value manufacturing capabilities.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of big reforms and efficient project execution. The projects span eight key states, aiming to generate almost 34,000 new jobs and enhancing technologies for mobile enclosures, PCBs, and lithium-ion cells, crucial for consumer electronics and new-age devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

