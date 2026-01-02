Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Ranchi: A Collaborative Law Enforcement Victory

In 2025, Ranchi police seized drugs valued at Rs 14.84 crore and arrested 181 individuals. With public collaboration, 180 cases were registered, and significant quantities of opium and brown sugar were confiscated. The public's intelligence played a crucial role, ensuring confidentiality for safety and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:01 IST
Major Drug Bust in Ranchi: A Collaborative Law Enforcement Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping crackdown on illegal narcotics, Ranchi police reported the arrest of 181 individuals and the seizure of drugs valued at Rs 14.84 crore in 2025.

The success was attributed to active public participation, which led to 180 cases, with 97 already resolved, according to SP (City) Paras Rana.

Rana emphasized the importance of confidential public tips in addressing drug-related crimes, while police efforts eradicated illicit cannabis cultivation over 2,582.67 acres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Funds

Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Fu...

 India
2
Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

 India
3
Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

 India
4
Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026