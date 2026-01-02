Major Drug Bust in Ranchi: A Collaborative Law Enforcement Victory

In a sweeping crackdown on illegal narcotics, Ranchi police reported the arrest of 181 individuals and the seizure of drugs valued at Rs 14.84 crore in 2025.

The success was attributed to active public participation, which led to 180 cases, with 97 already resolved, according to SP (City) Paras Rana.

Rana emphasized the importance of confidential public tips in addressing drug-related crimes, while police efforts eradicated illicit cannabis cultivation over 2,582.67 acres.

