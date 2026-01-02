Left Menu

Tragic New Year Eve: Spate of Stabbings Leave Three Dead in Delhi

A violent New Year's Eve unfolded in Delhi with three deadly stabbing incidents. Bihari Lal was killed by juveniles over a noise complaint, Vikas was stabbed in Mangolpuri following a long-standing feud, and a 15-year-old was attacked in Sultanpuri. Police investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 02-01-2026 19:05 IST
Tragic New Year Eve: Spate of Stabbings Leave Three Dead in Delhi
New Year's Eve turned violent in Delhi as three fatal stabbings occurred in separate incidents, leaving the city on edge. Bihari Lal, a 50-year-old tailor, was killed by juveniles near his residence in northwest Delhi's Lal Bagh for admonishing them over loud music and noise.

In Mangolpuri, tension escalated when an e-rickshaw driver named Vikas was fatally stabbed, allegedly due to ongoing enmity with his attackers. His friend Sandeep suffered minor injuries. All accused have been apprehended by police, who are examining the background of the conflict between the parties involved.

Tragedy struck again in Sultanpuri when a 15-year-old boy was brutally killed by a man identified as Vikram, who along with his accomplices, attacked the minor after a heated exchange. Despite repeated threats reported to the authorities before the attack, the boy's murder shocked the local community, raising serious safety concerns.

