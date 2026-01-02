Left Menu

Runway Revamp: Strategic Boost at Car Nicobar Air Base

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan inaugurated the upgraded runway at the Car Nicobar air base. The facility enhances aircraft operations, boosts regional connectivity, and improves humanitarian relief efforts. Its strategic location near the Malacca Strait strengthens national security and supports the 'Act East' policy.

Updated: 02-01-2026 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic move, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan inaugurated the enhanced runway at the Indian Air Force's Car Nicobar air base. The upgraded facility, which includes expanded apron areas, will enable more efficient aircraft operations and support long-range military exercises.

The improvements are not only a boon for military operations but also for civilian connectivity, with roles in the Regional Connectivity Scheme. By enabling swift resource mobilization, the upgraded runway significantly enhances humanitarian aid capabilities during natural disasters in the region.

The strategic location of Car Nicobar, providing oversight over the Malacca Strait, a primary trade passage, underscores the national security importance of the runway upgrade. This aligns with the 'Act East' policy and reinforces regional security priorities, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

