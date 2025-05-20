Udit Narayan's 'Ishq Hua Hai': A Monsoon Love Anthem

VMPL New Delhi [India], May 20: Celebrated singer Udit Narayan has added a touch of romance to this monsoon season with his latest song, 'Ishq Hua Hai'. Released under the Beat Bliss Records label, the track has swiftly captured the hearts of music lovers across the country.

The music video stars Bigg Boss star Sonia Bansal alongside popular actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, whose captivating on-screen chemistry heightens the charm of this enchanting song. Composed by Jitul Boro, the heartfelt music, paired with poignant lyrics by Pankaj Dixit, makes it a must-listen. The song's direction and cinematography, deftly handled by the renowned Vijay Bute, alongside stellar production led by Monali Gulve, ensure a seamless visual treat. Rahul and Rohit Manay's choreography injects vibrant energy into the stunning visuals, enhancing the song's allure.

Shot against the picturesque backdrop of KK Agro in Velhe, casting genius Sandeep Agarwal's choice of location perfectly complements the romantic theme. Abhishek Kumar Singh's meticulous editing completed the magic under the guidance of label head Mukesh Mishra, propelling 'Ishq Hua Hai' to become a top favorite among diverse audiences. The song effortlessly captures the elusive essence of monsoon love, offering an unforgettable auditory and visual experience.

