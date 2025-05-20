India's Biofuel Future: The Untapped Potential of Bio-CNG

India is edging closer to achieving its ambitious target of blending 20% ethanol with petrol, thanks to significant advancements in bioethanol production. Yet, a recent report from S&P Global indicates a pressing need for the country to pivot its focus towards the adoption and scalability of bio-compressed natural gas (bio-CNG).

The report underscores that while bioethanol strides are commendable, the path for bio-CNG is marred with challenges, particularly in infrastructure and adoption within the transport sector. Overcoming these obstacles requires a structured policy approach and increased investments to truly integrate bio-CNG into the country's broader energy strategy.

India's dependence on imported fuels is stark, with the nation importing about 88% of its crude oil and 50% of its natural gas. A shift towards domestic biofuels, including bio-CNG, could greatly enhance energy security, especially as automakers gear up to support this transition. The S&P Global report concludes that unlocking bio-CNG's potential is vital for India's energy landscape. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)