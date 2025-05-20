Left Menu

India's Biofuel Future: The Untapped Potential of Bio-CNG

India is making strides in bioethanol production, nearing a 20% blending target with petrol. However, a recent S&P Global report urges increased focus on bio-CNG adoption, highlighting the need for stronger policies and investments to enhance infrastructure and supply chains in the transport sector.

India is edging closer to achieving its ambitious target of blending 20% ethanol with petrol, thanks to significant advancements in bioethanol production. Yet, a recent report from S&P Global indicates a pressing need for the country to pivot its focus towards the adoption and scalability of bio-compressed natural gas (bio-CNG).

The report underscores that while bioethanol strides are commendable, the path for bio-CNG is marred with challenges, particularly in infrastructure and adoption within the transport sector. Overcoming these obstacles requires a structured policy approach and increased investments to truly integrate bio-CNG into the country's broader energy strategy.

India's dependence on imported fuels is stark, with the nation importing about 88% of its crude oil and 50% of its natural gas. A shift towards domestic biofuels, including bio-CNG, could greatly enhance energy security, especially as automakers gear up to support this transition. The S&P Global report concludes that unlocking bio-CNG's potential is vital for India's energy landscape. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

