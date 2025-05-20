Left Menu

STIHL India's Triumphant Sweep at Eggfirst Chalo Rural Conclave

STIHL India, a leader in power tools, secured two Gold and one Silver award at the Eggfirst Chalo Rural Conclave. Recognized for its innovative campaigns in rural marketing, STIHL India's initiatives have revolutionized digital outreach, inspiring communities with personalized content and effective use of data-driven strategies.

STIHL India's Digital Campaign Triumph: Clinches Prestigious Awards. Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable achievement, STIHL India has clinched two Gold and a Silver award at the fourth edition of the Eggfirst Chalo Rural Conclave & Awards in Mumbai, a prestigious event that highlights excellence in rural marketing strategies. Recognized for its outstanding contributions, the company has set new standards in connecting with rural demographics.

The awards acknowledged STIHL India's exemplary digital marketing tactics, specifically praising its 'Reaching Millions' campaign. This initiative broke new ground by delivering content in regional languages across diverse platforms, effectively addressing the unique needs of rural communities. This strategy forged strong ties with farmers, enhancing productivity and fostering improved livelihoods.

Noteworthy also was the recognition of the brand's performance marketing for the Palm Harvester campaign, hailed for its impact. By expertly utilizing data-driven techniques, STIHL reached a vast rural audience, showcasing the equipment's advantages in time and resource efficiency. As rural digital adoption rises, the company's forward-thinking approach ensures continued engagement and educational support for India's agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

