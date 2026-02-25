Evervolt and HyperStrong Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Energy Storage in India and Sri Lanka

Evervolt Green Energy Pvt. Ltd., one of India's premier solar wholesale distributors, has joined forces with Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., a global leader in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). This strategic partnership is set to distribute cutting-edge energy storage solutions throughout India and Sri Lanka.

The collaboration emphasizes boosting commercial and industrial storage applications. HyperStrong has appointed Evervolt as a regional distributor, entrusting them with marketing and technical training initiatives to ensure comprehensive market development and robust local support.

Krishna Thimmaiah, Evervolt's CEO, highlighted the importance of energy storage in the accelerating renewable energy sector. He emphasized that their alliance with HyperStrong enables the delivery of superior BESS solutions with strong local execution. As renewable adoption and supportive legislative frameworks continue to grow, this partnership positions both companies to thrive in the expanding energy storage market.