Left Menu

Evervolt and HyperStrong Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Energy Storage in India and Sri Lanka

Evervolt Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. partners with Beijing HyperStrong Technology to introduce advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems across India and Sri Lanka. This collaboration aims to enhance commercial and industrial storage applications, combining HyperStrong's technology with Evervolt's distribution network and market expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:07 IST
Evervolt and HyperStrong Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Energy Storage in India and Sri Lanka
  • Country:
  • India

Evervolt Green Energy Pvt. Ltd., one of India's premier solar wholesale distributors, has joined forces with Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., a global leader in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). This strategic partnership is set to distribute cutting-edge energy storage solutions throughout India and Sri Lanka.

The collaboration emphasizes boosting commercial and industrial storage applications. HyperStrong has appointed Evervolt as a regional distributor, entrusting them with marketing and technical training initiatives to ensure comprehensive market development and robust local support.

Krishna Thimmaiah, Evervolt's CEO, highlighted the importance of energy storage in the accelerating renewable energy sector. He emphasized that their alliance with HyperStrong enables the delivery of superior BESS solutions with strong local execution. As renewable adoption and supportive legislative frameworks continue to grow, this partnership positions both companies to thrive in the expanding energy storage market.

TRENDING

1
New Beginnings: Advocates for Safai Karamcharis Take Charge at NCSK

New Beginnings: Advocates for Safai Karamcharis Take Charge at NCSK

 India
2
Tragic Incident in Bijhara: Stepmother Allegedly Hacks Toddler to Death

Tragic Incident in Bijhara: Stepmother Allegedly Hacks Toddler to Death

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

 India
4
Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026