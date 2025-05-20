Wheels India Ltd Reports Strong Profit Growth Despite Revenue Dip

Wheels India Ltd, a prominent player in the wheel manufacturing industry, has surpassed the Rs 100 crore milestone in net profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company reported a profit of Rs 105.9 crore, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year's Rs 67.9 crore.

Despite a drop in annual revenue from Rs 4,619 crore to Rs 4,425 crore, the company managed to increase quarterly revenue to Rs 1,195 crore from the previous year's Rs 1,167 crore for the same period. This growth is attributed to a strategic focus on cost control and a favorable product mix.

MD Srivats Ram emphasized the steps taken to achieve profit growth, such as controlling costs and leveraging a favorable product mix. While the export sector experienced a downturn and commercial vehicle demand weakened, growth was spurred by increased domestic sales and a recovery in the passenger car steel wheel subsidiary.

(With inputs from agencies.)