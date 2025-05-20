Whirlpool of India Q4 net profit climbs 50 pc to Rs 119.47 cr

Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 50.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 119.47 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025 on the back of higher revenue and an exceptional item gain.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 79.45 crore in the fourth quarter of preceding fiscal, Whirlpool of India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the latest fourth quarter stood at Rs 2,004.67 crore as against Rs 1,733.99 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

During the current financial year, the company received an insurance claim amounting to Rs 7 crore against a loss of Rs 18.91 crore due to fire that occurred at its Alipur, Delhi unit on March 25, 2024. Follow-up procedures for the recovery of the remaining claim amount are ongoing, the filing said.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 1,889.62 crore as compared to Rs 1,660.39 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

For FY25, consolidated net profit was at Rs 362.78 crore as against Rs 224.3 crore in FY24, the company said.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY25 stood at Rs 7,919.37 crore as compared to Rs 6,829.79 crore in FY24, it added.

The company's board of directors has recommended a 50 per cent final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25, the filing said.

