Revenue Boost Propels United Spirits to 75% Profit Surge

United Spirits Ltd reported a 75% increase in net profit to Rs 421 crore for Q4 ending March 2025, driven by higher revenue and lower expenses. The company experienced a revenue growth to Rs 6,634 crore, supported by its standalone business despite fewer IPL matches impacting growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 20:20 IST
Revenue Boost Propels United Spirits to 75% Profit Surge
United Spirits Ltd has announced a remarkable 75% surge in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, reaching Rs 421 crore as of March 31, 2025. This impressive growth is attributed to increased revenue and a reduction in overall expenses.

Compared to the corresponding period last fiscal, where the company recorded a net profit of Rs 241 crore, the latest figures highlight significant progress. Revenue from operations grew to Rs 6,634 crore from Rs 6,511 crore in the year-ago period, offering a positive outlook for the company despite challenges.

USL's CEO, Praveen Someshwar, noted that the company managed to achieve substantial growth despite a challenging demand environment. The board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 8 per share for the fiscal year 2024-25, pending shareholder approval.

