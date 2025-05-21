Left Menu

US set to announce Newark flight cuts to reduce congestion, officials say

The U.S. Transportation Department will announce on Tuesday that it is moving forward with temporary cuts to flights at Newark after meetings with major U.S. airlines to address congestion impacts, airline officials said Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration is going to announce a new revised schedule at Newark to ease congestion, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CNBC. "You are going to see reduction," Duffy said.

The U.S. Transportation Department will announce on Tuesday that it is moving forward with temporary cuts to flights at Newark after meetings with major U.S. airlines to address congestion impacts, airline officials said Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration is going to announce a new revised schedule at Newark to ease congestion, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CNBC.

"You are going to see reduction," Duffy said. The FAA held three days of one-on-one meetings with the airlines "to find a balance between reducing their operations at the airport and meeting the needs of each individual airline," the FAA said on Friday.

