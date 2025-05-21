US set to announce Newark flight cuts to reduce congestion, officials say
The U.S. Transportation Department will announce on Tuesday that it is moving forward with temporary cuts to flights at Newark after meetings with major U.S. airlines to address congestion impacts, airline officials said Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration is going to announce a new revised schedule at Newark to ease congestion, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CNBC. "You are going to see reduction," Duffy said.
The U.S. Transportation Department will announce on Tuesday that it is moving forward with temporary cuts to flights at Newark after meetings with major U.S. airlines to address congestion impacts, airline officials said Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration is going to announce a new revised schedule at Newark to ease congestion, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CNBC.
"You are going to see reduction," Duffy said. The FAA held three days of one-on-one meetings with the airlines "to find a balance between reducing their operations at the airport and meeting the needs of each individual airline," the FAA said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Aviation Disarray: Newark Airport Faces Flight Cuts and Staffing Shortages
Newark's Turbulence: FAA and Airlines Address Flight Cuts
Newark Mayor's Arrest Sparks Controversy at Immigration Facility
Flight Cuts Looming at Newark Liberty: FAA and Airlines to Meet
Aging Infrastructure Blamed for Second FAA Communication Outage at Newark Airport