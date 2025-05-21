Dollar Dips: Trump’s Tax Troubles Rock Global Markets

The dollar continued its decline on Wednesday, exacerbated by President Donald Trump's failure to rally Senate Republicans behind his comprehensive tax bill. This ongoing currency depreciation occurs amid trader apprehensions surrounding the possibility of U.S. officials advocating for a weaker dollar during the Group of Seven finance minister meetings in Canada.

Although the trade war narrative has somewhat calmed this week, concerns about impeding tariffs linger, causing volatility in global currencies. Meanwhile, negotiations with key allies like Japan and South Korea have stagnated, maintaining pressure on the dollar and leading to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields as investors exercise caution.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts note this trend might not signal a grim future for U.S. assets but predict further weakening of the USD in 2026 after current uncertainties resolve. With fiscal debt climbing and trade frictions persisting, the once-reliable U.S. asset market shows signs of waning investor confidence, reflecting broader economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)