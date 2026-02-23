Left Menu

Trade Tensions Resurface: New Tariffs Shake Global Markets

The announcement of new U.S. tariffs by President Trump, following a Supreme Court decision, disrupted global markets. Wall Street futures dropped, safe-haven assets like gold rose, and European stocks slipped. The tariff landscape remains uncertain, potentially impacting the global economy negatively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:43 IST
Trade Tensions Resurface: New Tariffs Shake Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets faced volatility as U.S. President Donald Trump introduced a new 15% tariff following the Supreme Court's ruling against his prior global levies. The situation reignited fears of 'sell America' trades, leading to a drop in Wall Street futures and the dollar.

Gold and safe-haven currencies, including the yen and Swiss franc, saw gains amid the uncertainty. European stock futures slid as investors assessed the potential implications for international economies. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's stocks surged, anticipating reduced U.S. tariffs on China.

The average effective tariff rate, recently adjusted to 13.7%, highlights an uncertain economic horizon. Experts suggest the new tariffs could prompt a cycle of implementation and repeal, posing challenges to stability in the markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AU Small Finance Bank: A Trusted Workplace for Six Years

AU Small Finance Bank: A Trusted Workplace for Six Years

 India
2
Driving Responsible Growth: TaSIC 2026 Explores India's Consumer Aspirations

Driving Responsible Growth: TaSIC 2026 Explores India's Consumer Aspirations

 India
3
Calcutta High Court Mulls Paramilitary Action to Protect East Kolkata Wetlands

Calcutta High Court Mulls Paramilitary Action to Protect East Kolkata Wetlan...

 India
4
U.S. Commerce Dept. Considers Duties on Asian Solar Imports

U.S. Commerce Dept. Considers Duties on Asian Solar Imports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026