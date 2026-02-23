Left Menu

Market Resurgence: Sensex and Nifty Soar as Trade Tensions Ease

The Sensex and Nifty posted gains as investor optimism grew following the US Supreme Court's decision to nullify Trump's tariffs. Several sectors, especially PSU banks and auto stocks, contributed to this upswing, though uncertainty remains due to global market fluctuations and domestic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:44 IST
Market Resurgence: Sensex and Nifty Soar as Trade Tensions Ease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Monday, led by gains in PSU bank, auto, and financial stocks, as investor sentiment improved following the US Supreme Court ruling against Trump's trade tariffs.

The BSE Sensex rose by 479.95 points to settle at 83,294.66, driven by significant rises in Adani Ports and other major players like Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement. The NSE Nifty gained 141.75 points and closed at 25,713.

Global trade uncertainties persist, but market focus has shifted to domestic themes such as bank and power sectors, with investors eyeing economic recovery. Broader Asian markets transcended a positive note, while European markets showed mixed trading outcomes.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter Paralympics

Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter...

 Italy
2
Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

 India
3
Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

 India
4
Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026