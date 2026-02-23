Market Resurgence: Sensex and Nifty Soar as Trade Tensions Ease

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Monday, led by gains in PSU bank, auto, and financial stocks, as investor sentiment improved following the US Supreme Court ruling against Trump's trade tariffs.

The BSE Sensex rose by 479.95 points to settle at 83,294.66, driven by significant rises in Adani Ports and other major players like Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement. The NSE Nifty gained 141.75 points and closed at 25,713.

Global trade uncertainties persist, but market focus has shifted to domestic themes such as bank and power sectors, with investors eyeing economic recovery. Broader Asian markets transcended a positive note, while European markets showed mixed trading outcomes.