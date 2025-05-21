Left Menu

Kissflow Accelerates Recognition: Campaign Awards CXOs with BMW Bike

Kissflow, a Chennai-based SaaS company, is celebrating top CXOs in retail, e-commerce, and digital spaces with a unique award, a brand-new BMW bike. The initiative highlights Kissflow's commitment to transformative leadership and digital innovation, enhancing operations with a low-code platform that optimizes retail processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable initiative, Chennai-based SaaS company Kissflow has taken a unique approach to honor top retail, e-commerce, and digital native CXOs. The company has moved beyond traditional accolades, opting instead to reward these pioneering leaders with a brand-new BMW bike.

The decision to award a BMW bike reflects transformative leadership, aligning with the speed, style, and vision represented in today's digital spaces. According to Kissflow CEO Suresh Sambandam, the gesture celebrates individuals matching the ambition of modern retail and e-commerce landscapes.

Kissflow's low-code platform plays a pivotal role in revolutionizing retail operations, offering solutions from supply chain optimization to customer service automation. By easing operational processes, Kissflow empowers organizations to harness AI strategies effectively, catalyzing growth and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

