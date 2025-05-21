Left Menu

Trilateral Talks Propel CPEC into Afghanistan

China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan agreed to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan, enhancing regional cooperation for security and economic growth. This decision emerged from a trilateral meeting in Beijing, emphasizing shared commitments to trade, infrastructure, and regional stability, despite India's opposition due to the corridor's route through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:37 IST
In a significant development, China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have announced plans to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan. This decision was reached following trilateral meetings between top leaders of the three nations in Beijing on Wednesday.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi participated in the discussions. They emphasized deepening cooperation to promote regional peace, economic growth, and stability, as stated by the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

Despite India's objections to the CPEC's route through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the three countries reaffirmed their commitment to this initiative, highlighting its role in bolstering regional trade, infrastructure, and counter-terrorism efforts.

