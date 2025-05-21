Trilateral Talks Propel CPEC into Afghanistan

In a significant development, China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have announced plans to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan. This decision was reached following trilateral meetings between top leaders of the three nations in Beijing on Wednesday.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi participated in the discussions. They emphasized deepening cooperation to promote regional peace, economic growth, and stability, as stated by the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

Despite India's objections to the CPEC's route through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the three countries reaffirmed their commitment to this initiative, highlighting its role in bolstering regional trade, infrastructure, and counter-terrorism efforts.

