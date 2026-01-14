Left Menu

West Bengal's Voter Scrutiny Uncovers Over 11,000 Illegal Entries

The West Bengal government's Special Intensive Revision has identified over 11,000 illegal voters, predominantly in Nadia district. Opposition claims the exercise targets fake voters, while 58 lakh names were removed during the first phase for various reasons. The process remains contentious amid ongoing political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 08:57 IST
The West Bengal government's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has identified more than 11,000 illegal voters, with most discrepancies found in Nadia district. No such illegal voters were identified in Bankura and South Kolkata following the current hearings.

The Election Commission has yet to officially respond to these findings as hearings continue across the state. The goal of the SIR is to clean the voters' list, leading to 11,472 voters being declared illegal so far. A considerable number of discrepancies were discovered in Nadia, which recorded 9,228 illegal voters.

The SIR exercise has sparked political tensions. While the opposition supports identifying fake voters, the ruling Trinamool Congress questions the process's methodology. As the debate rages on, the SIR remains a central issue, with significant changes expected in the final electoral rolls.

