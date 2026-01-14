Ben Shelton Rust Busts in Auckland Opener
Eighth-ranked Ben Shelton secured a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Francisco Comesana in his 2026 debut at the ATP Tour event in Auckland, New Zealand. Despite signs of inactivity, Shelton overcame a set point to clinch the match, supported courtside by his father and partner.
Ben Shelton, the eighth-ranked tennis player, marked his 2026 debut with a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 win against Francisco Comesana at the ATP Tour event in Auckland, New Zealand on Wednesday.
Shelton, who had a bye in the opening round of the ATP 250 tournament, perservered through a set point against the 68th-ranked Argentine, thanks to strong support from his coach and father, Brian Shelton, and U.S. soccer star Trinity Rodman.
The match served as a preparatory ground for Shelton as he readies for the upcoming Australian Open, showcasing tenacity as he overcame early challenges to secure victory in a tightly-contested match.
