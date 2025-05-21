Left Menu

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Navigates EU Sanctions Impact on LNG Vessels

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Japan's second-largest shipping company, is evaluating the effects of EU sanctions on its LNG vessels. These sanctions, part of measures against Russia over the Ukraine conflict, involve MOL's vessels transporting gas from the Yamal LNG project to Asia via ship-to-ship transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Japan's second-largest shipping company, is meticulously evaluating the ramifications of the European Union's recent sanctions on its business operations. The sanctions, a response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, specifically target Russia's energy exports and involve a shadow fleet.

MOL's spokesperson confirmed ongoing cooperation with both the European Union and Japanese authorities, stressing their dedication to adhering to global legal standards. The three LNG vessels affected, North Moon, North Ocean, and North Light, have been key players in transporting liquefied natural gas from Russia's Yamal project to East Asia.

Data from Kpler highlights that these vessels have recently facilitated cargo transfers from Russia to Taiwan and China, using advanced ship-to-ship techniques involving icebreaking vessels. As global energy trade faces geopolitical challenges, MOL continues to navigate these turbulent waters with caution and regulatory compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

