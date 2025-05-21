EU Investigates Chinese Tyre Imports for Anti-Dumping Measures

The European Commission has initiated an inquiry to determine whether anti-dumping measures are necessary for tyre imports from China aimed at passenger cars and light lorries. This move follows complaints from the European Union's tyre industry.

In a statement, the Commission emphasized that if the investigation reveals that the EU tyre sector is harmed by dumped imports from China, anti-dumping duties might be enforced, provided such actions align with EU interests.

The investigation is anticipated to conclude in 14 months, with provisional measures potentially implemented within eight months if preliminary evidence of dumping and harm is found. The EU has existing anti-dumping regulations on Chinese bus and lorry tyres. The market value of tyres in this category is projected to exceed 18 billion euros in 2024.

