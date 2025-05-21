Left Menu

Kerala's Bold Leap with Vizhinjam Port Despite Financial Hurdles

Kerala's government, led by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, has successfully completed the Vizhinjam International seaport without financial aid from the Centre. This milestone underscores the state's commitment to infrastructure development despite financial constraints imposed by the union government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:54 IST
Kerala's Bold Leap with Vizhinjam Port Despite Financial Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced on Wednesday that the state has brought the Vizhinjam International seaport to fruition without any financial support from the Central government. The minister highlighted this achievement as a testament to Kerala's capability in executing large-scale infrastructure projects independently.

Balagopal emphasized that despite the Centre's continuous denial of deserved allocations, Kerala has sustained significant advancements in various sectors. He pointed out the Vizhinjam Port, now one of the largest globally, as a symbol of the state's resilience and innovation in overcoming financial limitations set by the union government.

The Vizhinjam Port has been developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd under a public-private partnership, signaling Kerala's strategic position on the global maritime stage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the port, highlighting its potential to elevate India's role in international trade and shipping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025