Kerala's Bold Leap with Vizhinjam Port Despite Financial Hurdles
Kerala's government, led by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, has successfully completed the Vizhinjam International seaport without financial aid from the Centre. This milestone underscores the state's commitment to infrastructure development despite financial constraints imposed by the union government.
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced on Wednesday that the state has brought the Vizhinjam International seaport to fruition without any financial support from the Central government. The minister highlighted this achievement as a testament to Kerala's capability in executing large-scale infrastructure projects independently.
Balagopal emphasized that despite the Centre's continuous denial of deserved allocations, Kerala has sustained significant advancements in various sectors. He pointed out the Vizhinjam Port, now one of the largest globally, as a symbol of the state's resilience and innovation in overcoming financial limitations set by the union government.
The Vizhinjam Port has been developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd under a public-private partnership, signaling Kerala's strategic position on the global maritime stage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the port, highlighting its potential to elevate India's role in international trade and shipping.
