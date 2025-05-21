Left Menu

West Bengal Bus Operators' Strike Averted: State Government Commits to Reforms

The proposed three-day strike by private bus operators in West Bengal was called off after successful discussions with the state transport minister. Promises were made to address long-standing issues, including the Sanjog portal implementation, traffic fine payments, and increased daily rates for bus requisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:56 IST
Talks with the West Bengal Transport Minister led to a breakthrough as the planned strike by private bus operators was halted.

Associations decided to wait and see how new measures, like the Sanjog portal, unfold, with continued deliberations expected before September.

The resolution involves potential reforms in fine payments and addressing fare requisition demands, with persistent grievances placed on the negotiation table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

