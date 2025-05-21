Left Menu

Farha Naaz: From Silver Screen to Champion of Visibility

Farha Naaz, a renowned actress from the 80s and 90s, left the film industry to co-found FRST Foundation with her son. This nonprofit focuses on improving safety and visibility for India's blind and disabled population. Their innovative efforts provide free, specially designed reflective garments, offering dignity and protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:21 IST
Farha Naaz returns to the public eye as co-founder of FRST Foundation, championing safety and inclusion for the disabled.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Farha Naaz, a celebrated figure in the Indian film industry during the 1980s and 90s, has reemerged not on screen, but as a pivotal advocate for the blind and disabled through her initiative, the FRST Foundation. Co-founded with her son, Fateh Randhawa, the Mumbai-based nonprofit organization aims to enhance safety and inclusion for those often marginalized in Indian society.

The mother-son endeavor shuns the limelight their cinematic legacy once thrived in, focusing instead on providing free reflective jackets and raincoats. Every piece of safety gear is designed with input from the community, featuring high-visibility elements to highlight the wearer's presence on India's chaotic roads. The charity, which collaborates with esteemed institutions like the National Association for the Blind, has already distributed over 3,000 garments.

FRST Foundation is committed to expanding its mission, developing color-coded identity systems to increase public awareness and support for people with diverse disabilities. By stepping away from fame, Farha Naaz has ushered in a new era of recognition for India's most vulnerable, providing them with much-needed visibility and protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

