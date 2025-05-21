Farha Naaz: From Silver Screen to Champion of Visibility

In a surprising turn of events, Farha Naaz, a celebrated figure in the Indian film industry during the 1980s and 90s, has reemerged not on screen, but as a pivotal advocate for the blind and disabled through her initiative, the FRST Foundation. Co-founded with her son, Fateh Randhawa, the Mumbai-based nonprofit organization aims to enhance safety and inclusion for those often marginalized in Indian society.

The mother-son endeavor shuns the limelight their cinematic legacy once thrived in, focusing instead on providing free reflective jackets and raincoats. Every piece of safety gear is designed with input from the community, featuring high-visibility elements to highlight the wearer's presence on India's chaotic roads. The charity, which collaborates with esteemed institutions like the National Association for the Blind, has already distributed over 3,000 garments.

FRST Foundation is committed to expanding its mission, developing color-coded identity systems to increase public awareness and support for people with diverse disabilities. By stepping away from fame, Farha Naaz has ushered in a new era of recognition for India's most vulnerable, providing them with much-needed visibility and protection.

