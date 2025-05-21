Railway Ministry Halts Earth Works for PM Modi's Amrit Bharat Stations Launch

The Railway Ministry has issued an order for the suspension of earth and digging works on May 21 and 22. This directive comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Rajasthan, where he will remotely inaugurate 103 Amrit Bharat stations across the country.

The circular, released on May 20, highlights that these activities could interfere with the optical fibre communication system crucial for the event's success. The Prime Minister will be physically present at Deshnok and Palana Stations of North Western Railway, while other stations will connect through video conferencing.

To ensure smooth proceedings, the Ministry has strictly instructed that no such work is undertaken from midnight on May 21 until 10 p.m. on May 22, safeguarding the Optical Fibre Communication (OFC) system during this notable event.

(With inputs from agencies.)