Tragic Collision: Six Lives Lost in Highway Crash

A devastating accident on National Highway 50 led to the loss of six lives, involving an SUV and a private bus. The incident occurred when the SUV jumped the median and collided with the bus. A 10-year-old boy was injured, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic accident, six individuals lost their lives in a collision involving an SUV and a private bus on National Highway 50 near Managuli village. The police revealed that the SUV, a Mahindra XUV300, allegedly jumped the median, leading to the fatal crash.

The deceased include bank manager T Bhaskaran Manikanthan, his family, and drivers of both the SUV and bus. A 10-year-old boy, Manikanthan's younger son, is currently being treated for injuries sustained in the accident.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident. While the passengers on the bus were unharmed, the crash's impact was severe enough to reportedly cause the bus to lose control and hit a nearby parked truck.

(With inputs from agencies.)

