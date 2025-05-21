Tragic Collision: Six Lives Lost in Highway Crash

In a tragic accident, six individuals lost their lives in a collision involving an SUV and a private bus on National Highway 50 near Managuli village. The police revealed that the SUV, a Mahindra XUV300, allegedly jumped the median, leading to the fatal crash.

The deceased include bank manager T Bhaskaran Manikanthan, his family, and drivers of both the SUV and bus. A 10-year-old boy, Manikanthan's younger son, is currently being treated for injuries sustained in the accident.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident. While the passengers on the bus were unharmed, the crash's impact was severe enough to reportedly cause the bus to lose control and hit a nearby parked truck.

(With inputs from agencies.)