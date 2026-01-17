Left Menu

Political Clash in Telangana: Irrigation Neglect Sparks Debate

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized the opposition BRS for neglecting irrigation projects in Mahabubnagar district over the past decade. He accused them of avoiding debates and questioned their failure to complete the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift irrigation project. Reddy also attended a bhoomi puja for IIIT Mahabubnagar.

Political Clash in Telangana: Irrigation Neglect Sparks Debate
In a fiery speech, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the opposition BRS of neglecting crucial irrigation projects in the Mahabubnagar district, a lapse he sees as contributing to the region's developmental setbacks.

Speaking at a rally, Reddy criticized the BRS for avoiding legislative debates on irrigation and questioned why the significant Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift irrigation project remains unfinished since its 2013 launch.

He contrasted the opposition's inaction with his participation in a ceremonial bhoomi puja for IIIT Mahabubnagar, underscoring his commitment to progress and educational development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

