Political Clash in Telangana: Irrigation Neglect Sparks Debate

In a fiery speech, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the opposition BRS of neglecting crucial irrigation projects in the Mahabubnagar district, a lapse he sees as contributing to the region's developmental setbacks.

Speaking at a rally, Reddy criticized the BRS for avoiding legislative debates on irrigation and questioned why the significant Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift irrigation project remains unfinished since its 2013 launch.

He contrasted the opposition's inaction with his participation in a ceremonial bhoomi puja for IIIT Mahabubnagar, underscoring his commitment to progress and educational development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)