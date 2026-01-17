Political Clash in Telangana: Irrigation Neglect Sparks Debate
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized the opposition BRS for neglecting irrigation projects in Mahabubnagar district over the past decade. He accused them of avoiding debates and questioned their failure to complete the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift irrigation project. Reddy also attended a bhoomi puja for IIIT Mahabubnagar.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery speech, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the opposition BRS of neglecting crucial irrigation projects in the Mahabubnagar district, a lapse he sees as contributing to the region's developmental setbacks.
Speaking at a rally, Reddy criticized the BRS for avoiding legislative debates on irrigation and questioned why the significant Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift irrigation project remains unfinished since its 2013 launch.
He contrasted the opposition's inaction with his participation in a ceremonial bhoomi puja for IIIT Mahabubnagar, underscoring his commitment to progress and educational development in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bodo Peace Accord ended long years of unrest in Assam, opened new avenues of education, progress: PM in Guwahati.
Revanth Reddy Criticizes BRS for Neglecting Irrigation in Mahabubnagar
Mumbai Indians Clash with UP Warriorz as Pink Jerseys Highlight Women's Education Campaign
Brick & Bolt Revolutionizes Educational Construction with Tech-Driven Assurance
ABVP's Focused Agenda: Education, Environment, and Nation-Building