U.S. Considers AI and Double Shifts to Expedite World Cup Visa Processing

In anticipation of the 2026 World Cup, the Trump administration is exploring the implementation of double shifts for consular officers and the use of artificial intelligence to expedite U.S. visa processing. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio detailed these measures, aimed at addressing concerns over potential travel disruptions due to lengthy visa wait times.

Amidst growing apprehensions, travel groups expressed that current delays could prevent fans from 48 participating nations from securing visas in time for the FIFA tournament, co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. The administration's immigration policies have added to these worries, especially for fans from countries with tense relations with the U.S., such as Iran.

During a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing, Secretary Rubio mentioned plans for possibly expanding the consular affairs bureau. By reallocating foreign service officers and extending operating hours, the aim is to meet the heightened visa demand. The administration is also considering AI solutions to streamline the process for repeat visa applicants, ensuring fans can attend the global event smoothly.

