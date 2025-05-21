U.S. Considers AI and Double Shifts to Expedite World Cup Visa Processing
The U.S. government is evaluating strategies such as double shifts for consular staff and AI technologies to accelerate visa processing ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With long wait times threatening international fans' travel, the administration aims to facilitate smoother entry for attendees of the global event.
In anticipation of the 2026 World Cup, the Trump administration is exploring the implementation of double shifts for consular officers and the use of artificial intelligence to expedite U.S. visa processing. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio detailed these measures, aimed at addressing concerns over potential travel disruptions due to lengthy visa wait times.
Amidst growing apprehensions, travel groups expressed that current delays could prevent fans from 48 participating nations from securing visas in time for the FIFA tournament, co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. The administration's immigration policies have added to these worries, especially for fans from countries with tense relations with the U.S., such as Iran.
During a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing, Secretary Rubio mentioned plans for possibly expanding the consular affairs bureau. By reallocating foreign service officers and extending operating hours, the aim is to meet the heightened visa demand. The administration is also considering AI solutions to streamline the process for repeat visa applicants, ensuring fans can attend the global event smoothly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Monitoring situation between India, Pakistan closely, hopefully this ends quickly: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Shortly after Indian strikes on Pak, NSA Ajit Doval speaks with US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio: Indian Embassy.
Marco Rubio Advocates Diplomatic Peace in Ukraine Conflict
Marco Rubio Faces Scrutiny Over Trump's Foreign Aid Cuts
Marco Rubio to Lead U.S.-Mexico Talks on Security and Trade