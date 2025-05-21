Rewa-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express Hit by Iron Rods Amid Storm
The Rewa-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express collided with iron rods on rail tracks during a storm, causing damage to a train coach. The incident disrupted services for two hours between Mandideep and Obedullaganj stations. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the train continued its journey after a delay.
The Rewa-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express faced an unexpected collision with iron rods as a result of a powerful storm on Wednesday afternoon. The incident transpired between Mandideep and Obedullaganj stations in Madhya Pradesh, temporarily halting the train's journey from Rani Kamalapati in Bhopal to Rewa.
Despite the collision, no casualties were reported, although a coach's windows sustained damage. The mishap occurred when the storm pushed iron rods from a nearby under-construction bridge site onto the tracks as the semi-high-speed train was passing through the area.
Train services were disrupted for about two hours. The train's slow speed due to the inclement weather prevented further damage. The route was cleared, and the train resumed its journey approximately at 5:15 pm after the rods were removed.
