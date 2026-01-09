Cricket Storm in Bangladesh: Controversy Over 'Indian Agent' Remark

A senior official from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) came under fire after labeling former captain Tamim Iqbal 'an Indian agent' in a controversial Facebook post. This comment has upset many in Bangladesh's cricket community, leading to demands for accountability and a formal apology.

Tamim Iqbal, praised as one of Bangladesh's finest openers, had previously advised the BCB to avoid emotional decisions regarding the T20 World Cup participation in India. His comments led Nazmul, head of the BCB finance committee, to post the inflammatory statement, sparking immediate backlash from players past and present.

The Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh voiced their shock, condemning the remarks as insulting and urging the BCB president to take stringent action. The controversy has not only inflamed cricket passions but raises broader questions about the conduct of BCB officials.

