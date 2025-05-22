Golden Dome: A New Chapter in Missile Defense

U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled the Golden Dome, an ambitious $175 billion missile defense initiative. Announcing the project on Tuesday, Trump explained its goal: leveraging a network of satellites equipped with advanced sensors and interceptors designed to neutralize enemy missiles shortly after launch.

This system will target missiles during their 'boost phase', offering an advancement over existing defenses that intercept missiles in space. The technology surpasses Israel's Iron Dome, developed with U.S. cooperation, and marks a revival of efforts to complete then-President Ronald Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative, known as 'Star Wars'.

Leading contenders poised for constructing the Golden Dome include SpaceX, Palantir, and Anduril, though funding remains in question. Republican lawmakers suggested an initial $25 billion for the project under a broader $150 billion defense package. However, this proposal faces significant challenges in Congress due to its attachment to a contentious reconciliation bill.

