Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka return home

Eleven Indian fishermen who were released from a Sri Lankan jail returned home on Thursday.

The fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district were earlier arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in January this year for alleged maritime violation, officials said. A court in Sri Lanka had set them free recently.

They arrived here by a flight from Colombo early on Thursday and proceeded to their native town by road.

