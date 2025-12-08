Jharkhand Government Unveils Significant Supplementary Budget

The Jharkhand government has introduced a substantial supplementary budget of Rs 7,721.25 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year. On Monday, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled the budget, which marks the second supplementary of the year, in the assembly.

Significantly, the budget places a strong emphasis on several critical sectors. The Women, Child Development, and Social Security Department is set to receive the largest portion, with an allocation of Rs 2,082.25 crore. Following this, the Rural Works Department and the Health, Medical Education, and Family Welfare Department are allocated Rs 1,324.82 crore and Rs 729.75 crore, respectively.

Minister Kishore assured the assembly that all details of the supplementary budget along with responses to opposition queries will be addressed during the session. This supplementary proposal follows the earlier monsoon session's approval of Rs 4,296.62 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)