Strengthening Electoral Oversight: Special Roll Observers Appointed in West Bengal

The Election Commission has taken significant steps to ensure transparency in West Bengal's electoral roll revision. On Monday, five senior IAS officers were appointed as Special Roll Observers for different state divisions, officials report.

Among the appointees, Kumar Ravi Kant Singh from the Ministry of Defence is assigned to the Presidency division, while Niraj Kumar Bansod from the Ministry of Home Affairs will oversee the Medinipur division. Krishna Kumar Nirala from the I&B Ministry, Alok Tiwari from the Department of Economic Affairs, and Pankaj Yadav from the Department of Rural Development are assigned to Burdwan, Malda, and Jalpaiguri divisions, respectively.

This initiative follows the prior appointment of retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta as a Special Roll Observer. These appointees will scrutinize the data for accuracy, helping to rectify errors in the voter lists. The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is aimed at curbing inaccuracies with the ultimate publication of the final voters' list expected by February 14, 2026.

