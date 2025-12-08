Trump Announces $12 Billion Aid for Farmers

In a strategic move to mitigate the economic fallout of his trade policies, U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to unveil a substantial $12 billion aid package aimed at assisting American farmers. A senior White House official confirmed the president's plans on Monday.

The much-anticipated announcement was slated for a 2 p.m. (1900 GMT) roundtable event at the White House, a venue embodying the administration's concerted efforts to address the grievances of the agricultural sector amidst ongoing trade tensions.

The relief package is poised to offer financial support for farmers grappling with adverse impacts due to the current trade environment, possibly easing concerns ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. This gesture highlights the administration's recognition of the significant role agriculture plays in the national economy.

